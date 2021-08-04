Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
writing
scorching
mortuary
medinet habu
archaeologist
dry
valley
God Images & Pictures
heat
heritage
pillar
sculpture
statue
symbol
death
dead
valley of the queens
entrance
historic
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Local
92 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Cycling in Cities
39 photos
· Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human