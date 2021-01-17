Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Tafra
@stafra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Spider resting on a rose sepal
Related tags
arachnid
spider
sepal
web
macro
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
photo
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Hand Held Devices 📱
273 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Architecture, Buildings, Spaces
130 photos
· Curated by Sean Tobin
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers