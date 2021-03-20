Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jay-Pee Peña
@jpineapplepen
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Variegated Ficus; Ficus Benjamina
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wildlife
273 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Horses
263 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
bush
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
planter
jar
potted plant
pottery
herbs
vase
herbal
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
leaves background
leaves wallpaper
leaves of grass
plants
Public domain images