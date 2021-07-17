Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Efate, Vanuatu
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Ocean Wallpapers
vanuatu
lagoon
pacific
island
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
sea
land
shoreline
HD Sky Wallpapers
cumulus
Cloud Pictures & Images
weather
azure sky
coast
vegetation
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
enchanting lands
47 photos · Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Emotions
79 photos · Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers