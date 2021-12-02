Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Griss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Helsinki, Финляндия
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bagel with Creamy Ricotta, Persimmon Cream
Related tags
helsinki
финляндия
bagel
bagels
ricotta
persimmon
egg
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
sweets
confectionery
Free images
Related collections
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
INTERIORS
380 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger