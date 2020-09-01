Go to Stanley Cheung's profile
@stanleyc
Download free
gray metal bridge over brown rock formation under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lake Powell, UT, USA
Published on iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Still Life
190 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Wanderlust
60 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking