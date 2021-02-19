Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiia Malai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leskolovo, Leningrad Oblast, Russia
Published
on
February 19, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sun view through a tree covered by snow.
Related tags
russia
leskolovo
leningrad oblast
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
russian winter
vertical
sunny winter
daytime
Landscape Images & Pictures
natural
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny day
free
flare
Light Backgrounds
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Sun
57 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Pink Spaces
156 photos
· Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures