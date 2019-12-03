Go to Blaz Erzetic's profile
@www_erzetich_com
Download free
Archimede bust
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Roma, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A statue of Archimedes in Rome, Italy

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Italy Pictures & Images
roma
metropolitan city of rome
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
statue
archimedes
rome
europe
portrait
antique
history
human
People Images & Pictures
wedding cake
Cake Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
plant
clothing
Public domain images

Related collections

statues
66 photos · Curated by Xrysa Tsaka
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Arquitectura
14 photos · Curated by Nery Artavia
arquitectura
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
SCULPTURE
18 photos · Curated by Loubna Benamer
sculpture
statue
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking