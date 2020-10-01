Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keren Levand
@kerenlevand
Download free
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
canada
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
canada
plant
female
HD Grey Wallpapers
entrepreneur
Girls Photos & Images
working
womanworking
socialmedia
notebook
HD Mac Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
planner
Women Images & Pictures
businesswoman
designer
office
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
MELD Inspo
21 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Martinez
HD Grey Wallpapers
office
work
Women who work
25 photos
· Curated by Ellie Watson
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Sofa
79 photos
· Curated by Marc Tebart
sofa
accessory
human