Go to Shruti Parthasarathy's profile
@shruti_parthasarathy
Download free
woman in red dress sitting on brown wooden bench
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tamil Nadu, India
Published on Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Kasmir
45 photos · Curated by Jessica Stoll
kasmir
portrait
human
shacks
116 photos · Curated by Brendan Coyle
shack
building
hut
NGO - India
117 photos · Curated by Metallizer Arkadius
india
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking