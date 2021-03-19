Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Takafumi Yamashita
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
japan
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #89: Lewis Howes
7 photos
· Curated by Lewis Howes
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
Related tags
building
japan
construction crane
architecture
office building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
metropolis
downtown
high rise
convention center
construction
housing
osaka
HD Art Wallpapers
Travel Images
condo
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free pictures