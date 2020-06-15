Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamas Pap
@tamasp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lacul Bâlea, România
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Valley between mountain wit fog
Related tags
lacul bâlea
românia
Mountain Images & Pictures
valley
HD Snow Wallpapers
fog
greenery
hiking
romania
balea
HD Grey Wallpapers
land
outdoors
Nature Images
plateau
tundra
slope
mountain range
leisure activities
adventure
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tundra's
64 photos
· Curated by Rue Everett
tundra
outdoor
land
Landscape
33 photos
· Curated by Tamas Pap
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Beautiful wallpapers
197 photos
· Curated by Bogdan P
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers