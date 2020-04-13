Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manish Birje
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coorg, Karnataka, India
Published
on
April 13, 2020
OnePlus, GM1901
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wander often, wonder always.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
coorg
karnataka
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoor
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
lush green
blueksy
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
grassland
field
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
weather
cumulus
Cloud Pictures & Images
countryside
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Camping and festivals
48 photos · Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
InSHAPE
736 photos · Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Fauna
63 photos · Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers