Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Rottmann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
accessory
accessories
bead
jewelry
necklace
HD Grey Wallpapers
worship
crystal
prayer beads
rosary
chain
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Good Doggos of Unsplash
262 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
American Political
324 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
field
HD Wood Wallpapers
BREAKFAST
27 photos
· Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate