Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chiara Polo
@chiara_art
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Prato, PO, Italia
Published
on
April 11, 2020
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
prato
po
italia
Flower Images
Italy Pictures & Images
HD White Wallpapers
dekstop
Nature Images
Winter Images & Pictures
magnolia
Rose Images
plant
blossom
petal
HD Pink Wallpapers
geranium
pollen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Magnolia
4 photos
· Curated by Gaille smith
magnolium
petal
blossom
Flowers
11 photos
· Curated by Daniela Erni
Flower Images
plant
blossom
317-Floral Closure
228 photos
· Curated by Vee W
blossom
plant
Flower Images