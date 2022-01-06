Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Risto Kokkonen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
snow on tree branch
tit
rowan
pine tree
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Shades of White
74 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images
Yellow + Grey
290 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #67: Dean Bradshaw
10 photos · Curated by Dean Bradshaw
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images