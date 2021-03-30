Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dane Deaner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golden leaves in the Eastern Sierra
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
climbing
Fall Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
gold trees
golden fall
lake
pond
trees in fall
hiking
traveling
eastern sierra
Mountain Images & Pictures
yellow leaves
gold leaves
lundy canyon
lundy lake
us395
leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #157: Kodakit
8 photos
· Curated by Kodakit
Food Images & Pictures
drink
lunch
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
397 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view