Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alma Snortum-Phelps
@almairene
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
wooden bench with white flowers, soft green background
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
bench
white flowers
HD Green Wallpapers
blurry
unfocused
wooden bench
soft
HD White Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Aerial
547 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view