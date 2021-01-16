Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Axel Antas-Bergkvist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm
Published
on
January 16, 2021
ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stockholm
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
snowy trees
contrasts
Winter Images & Pictures
sweden
sonyalpha
sonyalpha7riii
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sky Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Nature Images
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Free pictures
Related collections
Horses
263 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant