Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleks Marinkovic
@aleks_marinkovic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Troutbeck, Windermere, UK
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
troutbeck
windermere
uk
wall
stone wall
britain
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
stormy
farming
england
fields
outdoors
field
rubble
rock
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Objects
30 photos
· Curated by Tasha Krank-Kliewer
object
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
mountains/hills/landscapes
75 photos
· Curated by Tasha Krank-Kliewer
Mountain Images & Pictures
hill
outdoor
GrapeSeed Collective
105 photos
· Curated by Jill Knobeloch
HD Wood Wallpapers
wall
HD Grey Wallpapers