man in white dress shirt and black vest
Published on Canon EOS 600D
At the entrance of Norbulingka institute, a huge repository of Tibetan culture, this tiny frame invited me to (and with) the essence of it: the most adorable, His Holiness the Dalai Lama with his jolliness personified by the Pringles moustache! This was during my trip to Dharamshala; I was offered to be the documentation photographer for the trip, it was a group of 9, most of them Marwadis, memorable time! I will be following up with photographs I made during this trip. The camera can have me easily mesmerized! ❤️

