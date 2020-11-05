Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jade Lee
@minstrellee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Joss in China
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
worship
building
architecture
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
shrine
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Light
925 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers