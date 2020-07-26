Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tayla Bundschuh
@taybunz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grassi Lakes, Canmore, AB, Canada
Published
on
July 26, 2020
iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
grassi lakes
canmore
ab
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
slate
handrail
banister
staircase
plant
garden
outdoors
arbour
flagstone
path
Free stock photos
Related collections
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human