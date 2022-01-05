Go to Cindy Ha's profile
@cindylinh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
fern
rug
vegetation

Related collections

The Wedding
253 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Incredible India !
2,543 photos · Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
HD Forest Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking