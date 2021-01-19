Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caleb McGuire
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Corning, NY, USA
Published
on
January 19, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
corning
ny
usa
building
architecture
tower
clock tower
spire
steeple
Public domain images
Related collections
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
262 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Atmospheric
284 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor