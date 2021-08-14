Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francois Olwage
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
knife
product
knife product
knife blade
product photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
weaponry
weapon
blade
Free images
Related collections
Frontal Facades
193 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures