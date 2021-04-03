Go to Margaret Jaszowska's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown bread on brown woven basket
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Food & Drink
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bread
vintage food photography
food and drink
food_photography
food photo
food photography styling
food photographer
vintage photo
vintage photos
vintage photography
vintage photographs
Cake Images
provance
candle light
breakfast
breakfast in bed
baguette
baguettes
cookbook
morning routine
Backgrounds

Related collections

Food
57 photos · Curated by Michelle Conrads
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking