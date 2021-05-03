Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karolina L.
@leavesandroots_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nature images
nature green
Nature Backgrounds
HD Desktop Wallpapers
pine tree
insect
macro
closeup
leaves
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
abies
fir
Flower Images
sprout
blossom
bud
Free pictures
Related collections
People - anonymous
151 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Beautiful
81 photos
· Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor