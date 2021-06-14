Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Retro
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Retro Wallpapers
photograph
Vintage Backgrounds
elderly woman
35mm film
old photo
deckchair
old
pensioner
sitting
relaxing
Beach Images & Pictures
elderly
seaside
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
clothing
Public domain images
Related collections
outgrow
29 photos
· Curated by Caroline molony
outgrow
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Peres
1,615 photos
· Curated by Carol Freire
pere
human
Toys Pictures
flim-112-112
72 photos
· Curated by LIN dizzy
flim
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds