Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maskmedicare Shop
@maskmedicare
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
medical staff measuring body temperature
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
medical staff
corona
face mask
body temperature
personal protective equipment
thermometer
medical gloves
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
scientist
lab
clinic
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Medical
5 photos · Curated by Franck Wapo
medical
clinic
face mask
STI
21 photos · Curated by Celeste
sti
hospital
doctor
Glory Bell Christmas Covid
16 photos · Curated by Taylor Vieger
covid
human
coronavirus