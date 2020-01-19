Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Przemyslaw Smit
@smitu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Malta
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
malta
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
column
pillar
parthenon
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Summer Images & Pictures
road
Public domain images
Related collections
Water
160 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Architecture
210 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #117: Squarespace
7 photos
· Curated by Squarespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers