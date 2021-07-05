Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Urja Bhatt 🕊️
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Fill the Frame
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
fill the frame
plant
laser
Light Backgrounds
lighting
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Vei nice for wallp🎈
154 photos
· Curated by Akshar Dave 🍉
plant
building
outdoor
Let me Eat You
33 photos
· Curated by Akshar Dave 🍉
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Minimal Wallpapers 🎪
29 photos
· Curated by Akshar Dave 🍉
HD Wallpapers
plant
Light Backgrounds