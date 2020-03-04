Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Yates
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
March 4, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
lawn
field
outdoors
Nature Images
droplet
grassland
Free images
Related collections
new zealand
79 photos
· Curated by Yule Van Opstal
new zealand
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flowers/Plants
2,320 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
Flower Images
plant
flora
Textures
519 photos
· Curated by Ashley Bee
Texture Backgrounds
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers