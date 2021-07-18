Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leonardo Corral
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
petal
Flower Images
blossom
flare
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
nyekundu
3,607 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos · Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #95: Zach Klein
7 photos · Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers