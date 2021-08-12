Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan KLAUS
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Milky Way at the shooting star event
Related tags
HD Wallpapers
switzerland
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
night
milky way
Star Images
milky way galaxy
Galaxy Images & Pictures
wallpaper for mobile
wallpaper 2020
wallpaper 2021
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
nature images
Nature Backgrounds
starry sky
starry night
Star Images
Free images
Related collections
quotes
49 photos
· Curated by Ellie Watson
quote
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Desktop
153 photos
· Curated by sergio Morales
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wallpapers for Smartphones
270 photos
· Curated by Neel Dobariya
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
urban