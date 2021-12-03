Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yudi Hadianto
@yudihadianto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 1100D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fatih
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fatih
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
robe
gown
evening dress
kimono
portrait
face
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
blancs
378 photos · Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Magic
86 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers