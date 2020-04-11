Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
William Luiz
@gurzoni
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tauranga, Nova Zelândia
Published
on
April 12, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mt. Maunganui
Related tags
tauranga
nova zelândia
soil
slate
HD Brick Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
slope
plant
pottery
jar
potted plant
vase
HD Wood Wallpapers
transportation
planter
archaeology
railway
train track
rail
herbs
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
People - anonymous
150 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man