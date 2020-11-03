Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
infrared
germany
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
ice
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
abies
fir
tree trunk
Backgrounds
Related collections
SPIRITUAL
46 photos
· Curated by Gilbert Armandine
spiritual
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
landscape
3,103 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
infrared pictures
846 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
infrared
outdoor
germany