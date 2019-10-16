Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Esther Wechsler
@estherwec
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Talpiot, Jerusalem, ישראל
Published
on
October 16, 2019
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pancakes and milkshake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
talpiot
jerusalem
ישראל
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
pancakes
milkshake
fruitshake
sugar
maple
dessert
bread
Brown Backgrounds
burger
confectionery
sweets
Free images
Related collections
Live for Less
34 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Reflective
529 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos · Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures