Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
SHU ZH
@mogly
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
apparel
clothing
PNG images
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
Layers
565 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Reflection
70 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
lake
outdoor