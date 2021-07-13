Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Edward Xu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Woman and plant
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
coat
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
face
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Surf
83 photos
· Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea