Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sohan Rayguru
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
mysore palace
palace
architectural
architecture design
structure
monument
perspective view
traveler
behemoth
tower
architecture
building
plant
dome
spire
steeple
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Science
137 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home