Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
gebe Brown
@gebe123
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Friesian steer close up nose
Related tags
snout
Related collections
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cloudy
882 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images