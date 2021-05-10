Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Into the Wild
395 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Pretty Food
84 photos · Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Beautiful forests
33 photos · Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking