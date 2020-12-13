Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bogdan Costin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Orșova, România
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stump in the forest.
Related tags
orșova
românia
stump
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
tree stump
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Collection #168: Zedge
7 photos
· Curated by Zedge
HQ Background Images
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers
Background bright
132 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers