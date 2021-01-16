Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kajetan Sumila
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
,
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Canon EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License
snow covered trees in switzerland
Related tags
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
log
logs
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
branch
branches
season
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Snowflake Images
snowfall
Free images
Related collections
Landscape Pictures
8 photos
· Curated by val rit
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Winter
31 photos
· Curated by Lady Gab
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Background
104 photos
· Curated by Christie Strong
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor