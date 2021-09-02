Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charles Patterson
@charlespatterson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mac mini
product
minimal
electronics
HD Phone Wallpapers
mobile phone
cell phone
label
text
Free images
Related collections
Watch the Sky
210 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Black & White
895 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers