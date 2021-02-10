Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jamalludin Khaer
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Wisata Kampung Marengo Baduy Luar, Kanekes, Kabupaten Lebak, Banten, Indonesia
Published on
February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a portrait of a baduy woman weaving a traditional Baduy cloth
Related collections
Morning.
118 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
wisata kampung marengo baduy luar
kanekes
kabupaten lebak
banten
indonesia
weaving
musical instrument
Musician Pictures
leisure activities
People Images & Pictures
traditional
women portrait
culture
sitting
piano
face
portrait
photography
Free images