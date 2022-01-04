Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adeel Shabir
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chārsadda, Pakistan
Published
12d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
chārsadda
pakistan
HD Forest Wallpapers
fall leaves
Fall Backgrounds
Forest Backgrounds
close up
fall decor
forest photography
forest fog
forest pathway
forest photoshoot
dark mood photography
dark moody
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
land
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
People
65 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor