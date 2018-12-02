Go to Mathias P.R. Reding's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white uplight chandelier
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Château de Versailles, Versailles, France
Published on Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

interior
120 photos · Curated by Imagery Westwing
interior
indoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking